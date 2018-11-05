Bengals' A.J. Green: Not expected to need surgery

Coach Marvin Lewis said Green (toe) does not need surgery, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lewis provided a dose of good news when he met with the media Monday afternoon, though he didn't actually give an estimate for when Green might be ready to play in a game, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Without delving into specifics, Dehner thought Lewis sounded generally optimistic despite the lack of a timetable. Sunday's game against the Saints may still be pushing it, but Green at least seems to have avoided a worst-case scenario. There had been some concern about season-ending surgery following a report that he was scheduled to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. The comments from Lewis on Monday suggest Green has already had the meeting and received good news.

