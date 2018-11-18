Bengals' A.J. Green: Not on track to play Sunday

Green (toe), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Green is trending toward his second straight absence, but his status won't be officially confirmed until the Bengals release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Assuming Green is included among the inactives, Tyler Boyd and John Ross (groin) are expected to see increased targets against Baltimore's third-ranked pass defense (205.2 yards per game allowed).