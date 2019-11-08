Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Not practicing Friday

Green (ankle) was present for Friday's practice, but did not take part in the media-viewing portion, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

It's possible Green could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but that seems unlikely given that he is dealing with swelling in his ankle. It was reported Thursday that Green was unlikely to make his season debut in Week 10, and his absence Friday adds even more doubt.

