Bengals' A.J. Green: Not practicing Wednesday

Green (ankle) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Coach Zac Taylor still considers Green day-to-day due to a lingering ankle injury. The veteran wideout hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though he'll almost certainly need to resume practicing in some capacity before being cleared to retake the field. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will continue to lead the Bengals' receiving corps as long as Green remains sidelined.

