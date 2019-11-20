Bengals' A.J. Green: Not practicing Wednesday
Green (ankle) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Coach Zac Taylor still considers Green day-to-day due to a lingering ankle injury. The veteran wideout hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though he'll almost certainly need to resume practicing in some capacity before being cleared to retake the field. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will continue to lead the Bengals' receiving corps as long as Green remains sidelined.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Encouraging pre-game workout•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially out this week•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to remain out this week•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Fails to practice again•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Day-to-day, absent from practice•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Puts in pregame workout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Waiver choices
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.