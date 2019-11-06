Bengals' A.J. Green: Not present for practice

Green (ankle) was not spotted during the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Previous reports suggested that the wideout was on track to make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Ravens, so Green's absence Wednesday is notable. We'll look for added clarity on his situation once the Bengals submit Wednesday's practice/injury report.

