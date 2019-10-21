Bengals' A.J. Green: Not ruled out for Week 8
Coach Zac Taylor said that he hasn't ruled Green (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Rams, though the wideout won't be cleared to play until he resumes practicing fully, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed Sunday that the Bengals would likely keep Green out through the Oct. 29 trade deadline, but Taylor's comments suggest the organization is still leaving the door open for the 31-year-old to play in Week 8. Even so, Green's chances of making his season debut in Los Angeles don't seem overly promising, given that he wasn't able to practice in any fashion last week. Green is being viewed as day-to-day rather than week-to-week at this stage of his recovery from left ankle surgery, but it's unclear if that will actually translate to any meaningful step forward leading up to the matchup with the Rams.
