Bengals' A.J. Green: Not ruled out this week
Though Green (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, coach Marvin Lewis was unwilling to rule the receiver out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "Hopefully we get him out there on Sunday," Lewis said.
While Lewis' words Wednesday offer hope that Green could play as soon as this weekend, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com previously suggested that the wideout was unlikely to return until at least December. Whether Green actually has progressed to the point that he might play in Week 11 remains to be seen, but for now he can be considered questionable until further details arrive regarding his status.
