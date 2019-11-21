Bengals' A.J. Green: Not seen at practice
Green (ankle) wasn't on the field Thursday for the Bengals' practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Absent from practice for the second time in as many days, Green appears unlikely to make his season debut Sunday against the Steelers. With Auden Tate (concussion/neck) and Stanley Morgan (illness) also sitting out back-to-back practices to render their availability uncertain for Sunday, quarterback Ryan Finley may have to make do with a depleted receiving corps.
