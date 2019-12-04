Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Not spotted at practice

Green (ankle) doesn't have a jersey for Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It's an early sign that Green isn't expected to play Week 14 against the Browns, though he did mention Sunday that his ankle has been feeling better. He hasn't practiced with teammates since Nov. 4, as he was bothered by swelling in the surgically repaired ankle shortly after he got back on the field.

