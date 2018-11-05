Bengals' A.J. Green: Not spotted at team facility
Green (toe) doesn't appear to be present at the Bengals' team facility Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Green's absence come as no surprise in the aftermath of a report suggesting the Bengals are bracing for a multi-game absence. The 30-year-old wideout is scheduled to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay at some point this week, hoping for an exact diagnosis on the toe injury suffered during a Week 8 win over Tampa Bay. Green experienced significant swelling after that contest and still isn't ready to practice after a Week 9 bye. He appears doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, but there is some hope for an optimistic report after Green meets with Anderson. The worst-case scenario would involve surgery and a long-term absence.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss 'some games'•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Will meet with foot specialist•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Toe injury possibly worse than expected•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Boot protecting toe injury•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Makes clutch catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9