Bengals' A.J. Green: Not spotted at team facility

Green (toe) doesn't appear to be present at the Bengals' team facility Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Green's absence come as no surprise in the aftermath of a report suggesting the Bengals are bracing for a multi-game absence. The 30-year-old wideout is scheduled to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay at some point this week, hoping for an exact diagnosis on the toe injury suffered during a Week 8 win over Tampa Bay. Green experienced significant swelling after that contest and still isn't ready to practice after a Week 9 bye. He appears doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, but there is some hope for an optimistic report after Green meets with Anderson. The worst-case scenario would involve surgery and a long-term absence.