Bengals' A.J. Green: Now expected to miss games

Per coach Zac Taylor, Green, who underwent an ankle procedure Tuesday, seems likely to miss a couple of games out of the gate this season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that the new, less optimistic timeline is based on what doctors found while cleaning out the wideout's ankle. For any length of time that Green misses early on this season, added opportunities will be there for his teammates Tyler Boyd and John Ross (hamstring).