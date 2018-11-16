Bengals' A.J. Green: Now listed as doubtful

Updating an earlier report, Green's (toe) status for Sunday's game against the Ravens has been changed to doubtful, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The star wideout is still unlikely to return to action this weekend, but as Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer points out, the modest upgrade in status represents "better news in terms of (Green's) progress and potential to play next week" against the Browns.