Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially doubtful for Week 11
Updating an earlier report, the Bengals are now listing Green (toe) as doubtful rather than out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
While the upgrade in status theoretically leaves the door open for Green to play this weekend, it's still believed the Bengals will err on the side of caution and hold the star receiver out for a second straight contest. As Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer points out, the modest upgrade in Green's status represents "better news in terms of [Green's] progress and potential to play next week" against the Browns. Tyler Boyd and John Ross (groin) are the top candidates to pick up increased targets in the likely event Green sits out this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...