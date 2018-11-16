Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially doubtful for Week 11

Updating an earlier report, the Bengals are now listing Green (toe) as doubtful rather than out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

While the upgrade in status theoretically leaves the door open for Green to play this weekend, it's still believed the Bengals will err on the side of caution and hold the star receiver out for a second straight contest. As Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer points out, the modest upgrade in Green's status represents "better news in terms of [Green's] progress and potential to play next week" against the Browns. Tyler Boyd and John Ross (groin) are the top candidates to pick up increased targets in the likely event Green sits out this weekend.