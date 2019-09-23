Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially out for Week 4
Coach Zac Taylor said Green (ankle) won't practice this week and has been ruled out in advance of the Bengals' Week 4 matchup with the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Green is now nearly two months removed from the left ankle surgery he required July 30, but the receiver acknowledged earlier in September that the 6-to-8 weeks that initial reports pegged for his absence was never a realistic timeline for his return, per Hobson. The fact that the 31-year-old has yet to resume even light no-contact work in practice suggests he'll likely miss some time beyond Monday's contest, especially with the 0-3 Bengals already starting to look like non-contenders. Consider Green week-to-week at this juncture.
