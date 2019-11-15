Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially out this week

Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Green was unable to practice all week due to a lingering ankle injury, so this comes as no surprise. It remains to be seen if the wideout has a realistic chance of playing in Week 12, but this weekend Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will continue to serve as the Bengals' top wide receivers.

