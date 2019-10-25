Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially out Week 8

Green (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams in London, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Zac Taylor said Thursday that Green wasn't expected to play this week, so it's no surprise to see him officially ruled out one day later. However, the 31-year-old did make progress and was a limited practice participant all three days, which is the first time that's occurred since suffering the injury during the preseason. Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Taylor said Friday the "bye week comes at a good time for him," presenting a better possibility for Green's return in Week 10 versus the Ravens.