Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially out

Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

That's no surprise, considering that Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer previously reported that the Bengals could place the receiver on IR next week. In his continues absence, Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and John Ross will head the team's wideout corps this weekend and then presumably once again in Week 17.