Green failed to catch is only target during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.

The 32-year-old played 45 of 52 offensive snaps but received his only target on a short route during the third quarter. Green has only four catches for 41 yards and one touchdown over the past four games -- all of which came in one contest -- and his outlook doesn't figure to improve much the rest of the season with Brandon Allen (chest) or Ryan Finley leading the offense.