Green failed to catch is only target during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.
The 32-year-old played 45 of 52 offensive snaps but received his only target on a short route during the third quarter. Green has only four catches for 41 yards and one touchdown over the past four games -- all of which came in one contest -- and his outlook doesn't figure to improve much the rest of the season with Brandon Allen (chest) or Ryan Finley leading the offense.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Goes without a catch•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores first TD since 2018•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Goose egg against Steelers•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Just two catches in win•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Hauls in seven of 13 targets•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Posts season highs across the board•