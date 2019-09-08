Bengals' A.J. Green: Out as expected Sunday
Green (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Seahawks, Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site reports.
The inactive status is naturally no surprise, considering Green was still sporting a walking boot earlier this week on the ankle he tore ligaments in early in training camp. His status beyond Sunday remains difficult to gauge at this point, but against Seattle, the Bengals will roll with a top wideout trio of Tyler Boyd, John Ross and rookie Damion Willis.
