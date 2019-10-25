Bengals' A.J. Green: Participating in position drills

Green (ankle) is taking part in position drills at Friday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 31-year-old has been working through individual drills all week, but coach Zac Taylor already said Thursday he doesn't expect Green to play Sunday against the Rams. It continues to appear as though the veteran wideout won't see the field prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate will continue to lead the receiving corps, assuming Green remains sidelined. Green's status for Week 8 should receive additional clarity when the Bengals release their official injury report later Friday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories