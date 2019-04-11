Bengals' A.J. Green: Participating in voluntary workouts
Green (toe) participated in the start of voluntary workouts Tuesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
While Green said he's ready to play, Hobson notes that the receiver is expected to be eased back into action just four months removed from undergoing a surgical procedure that was initially believed to require a three-to-four month timetable for recovery. Regardless, Green's active participation in voluntary workouts to any extent bodes well for his ability to garner extensive reps during an offseason in which the entire Bengals offense will be learning a new system under incoming head coach Zac Taylor.
