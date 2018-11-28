Bengals' A.J. Green: Planning Week 13 return
Green (toe) said prior to Wednesday's practice that he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Green was on the field for the team's pre-practice walk-through session, a positive sign for his chances of returning from a three-game absence over the weekend. The Bengals will reveal the extent to which Green participated in practice with the release of their first Week 13 injury report later Wednesday, but even a limited showing would have the wideout trending in the right direction. In addition to shaking off rust after having not played for the past month due to the right toe injury, Green will also have to adjust to a new signal-caller if he suits up Sunday. The Bengals placed Andy Dalton (thumb) on injured reserve Monday, clearing the way for Jeff Driskel to make his first NFL start this weekend.
