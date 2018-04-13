Bengals' A.J. Green: Plays in celebrity game

Green (knee) played in the Quavo celebrity flag football game April 1, Justin Felder of FOX5 Sports Atlanta reports.

Green's participation suggests he made a full recovery from the minor knee injury that allowed him to skip the Pro Bowl in January. He wasn't even listed on the Bengals' injury report in December, and likely just used a sore knee as an excuse to miss the NFL's all-star game, after being named to the roster for a seventh time in as many professional seasons. Green finished 2017 with career-worst marks for yards per target (7.5), catch rate (52.4 percent) and yards per game (67.4), struggling to make a consistent impact in a Bengals offense that was sabotaged by one of the worst lines in the league. The team began to address the weakness when it traded for left tackle Cordy Glenn in March, and Andy Dalton is optimistic that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is making positive changes to the playbook. Green is well positioned to get back on the right side of 8.0 yards per target, with his lofty volume essentially a given. He'll turn 30 in July and still hasn't shown any signs of losing his speed or ability to separate.