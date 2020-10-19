Green caught eight of 11 targets for 96 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Green set new season highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards in what turned into a surprisingly competitive contest. His long gain went for just 19 yards, but he consistently got open and showed a much-improved rapport with Joe Burrow after totaling just one catch for three yards over the last two games. Green's output improved dramatically despite the success of teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, suggesting the trio can all succeed for a Bengals team that figures to be behind quite often in upcoming games. He'll look to build off this effort in a favorable matchup against the Browns next Sunday.