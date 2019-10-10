Bengals' A.J. Green: Prepping for first practice

Green (ankle) was donning a helmet and pads at the start of Thursday's practice and appears set to work out on the field, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Green has already been ruled out for his sixth consecutive game Sunday in Baltimore, but he at least looks on track to put his first practice activity of any kind since July 27. The Bengals will presumably wait and see what Green is able to do Thursday (and perhaps Friday) before having a better idea regarding his chances of making his season debut Week 7 versus Jacksonville. With the Bengals sitting at 0-5 and unlikely to make a serious bid for a playoff spot, a healthy Green -- who is in the final year of his contract -- could be one of the most sought-after commodities ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline.