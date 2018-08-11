Bengals' A.J. Green: Productive preseason opener

Green caught two passes for 48 yards in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason game before sitting out the remainder. Afterward he expressed how pleased he was with the Bengals' offense under coordinator Bill Lazor, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Of particular note was his first reception, where he was lined up in the slot - that sort of creativity wasn't always present last year. "It felt good. Bill is a very smart guy," Green said. "He puts us in the best situations. Last year, he really didn't have his hand stamped on his offense, but having an offseason under his belt really helped. The communication with all the receivers, all the players, he asks us what we need to work on and what we like and what we want to run. He's a great players' coach and I feel like tonight really showed how complete our offense can be."