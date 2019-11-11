Bengals' A.J. Green: Puts in pregame workout
Green (ankle) was able to complete a pregame workout prior to the Bengals' 49-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
There was some optimism early in Week 10 that Green might be ready to make his season debut versus Baltimore, but those hopes diminished after his surgically repaired left ankle swelled up and prevented him from practicing in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Despite the setback and the 0-9 Bengals' status as a non-contender, the team reportedly has no plans to shut the star receiver down for the season. Instead, Green will be reassessed early this week before the team determines his availability for its next game Nov. 17 versus the Raiders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...