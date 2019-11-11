Bengals' A.J. Green: Puts in pregame workout

Green (ankle) was able to complete a pregame workout prior to the Bengals' 49-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There was some optimism early in Week 10 that Green might be ready to make his season debut versus Baltimore, but those hopes diminished after his surgically repaired left ankle swelled up and prevented him from practicing in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Despite the setback and the 0-9 Bengals' status as a non-contender, the team reportedly has no plans to shut the star receiver down for the season. Instead, Green will be reassessed early this week before the team determines his availability for its next game Nov. 17 versus the Raiders.