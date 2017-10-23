Bengals' A.J. Green: Quiet in Pittsburgh

Green caught three of six targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 29-14 loss to the Steelers.

The entire Bengals offense was hampered by an inefficient offensive line that prevented QB Andy Dalton from consistently finding time to connect with his receivers downfield. When the Steelers became even more aggressive with their pass rush in the second half, things only got worse for Cincinnati. Green was no exception to these offensive woes. In fact, the Georgia product was held catchless for the entire second half despite his team playing in catch-up mode almost the entire time. However, this was a tough matchup all things considered, so fantasy owners shouldn't hesitate inserting Green into their lineups in Week 8 when the receiver is gifted a matchup with a Colts secondary that allowed 8.5 yards per attempt through Week 7, which is second-worst in the league.