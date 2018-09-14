Bengals' A.J. Green: Racks up three-first half touchdowns in win
Green hauled in five of nine targets for 69 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.
The perennial Pro Bowler was at his best over the first two quarters, bringing in a trio of touchdowns that put his diverse skill set on display. Green utilized raw speed to get to the right corner of the end zone for his first score from four yards out, and he employed both his strength and speed to break a tackle and race into the end zone for a 32-yard score later in the first quarter. The eight-year pro then flashed his solid route running and hands on a perfectly timed curl route to haul in a seven-yard scoring dart just beyond the left pylon in the second quarter. Green already has four touchdowns over his first two games, bringing in 11 of 17 targets along the way. He'll look to continue his early-season success versus the Panthers in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...