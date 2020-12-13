Green recorded six receptions on seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Green had drawn only four targets across his last two games combined heading into Week 14. However, he bounced back to exceed five targets for only the second time since Week 8. He made the most of the opportunity by recording four receptions of 10 or more yards. Green also found the end zone for the second time this season on a five-yard reception with eight seconds remaining in the first half. He'll next draw a Week 15 matchup against the Steelers.