Green recorded four receptions on seven targets for 64 yards in Week 16 against the Texans.

Green was one of four Bengals pass-catchers to command at least six targets, as Brandon Allen took to the air 37 times. The veteran wideout struggled to get going initially, gaining only five yards on his first five targets. However, Green was a strong contributor thereafter, logging receptions of 33, 14 and 12 yards. Given the way Allen has spread targets around, Green can't be confidently projected for significant volume in Week 17 against the Ravens.