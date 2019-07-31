Bengals' A.J. Green: Regular-season absence anticipated

Though coach Zac Taylor hasn't provided an exact timetable for Green's return from an ankle procedure, he did acknowledge that the wideout is expected to miss at least a couple of regular-season games, ESPN.com reports. "I don't like to make that projection because everybody heals a little bit differently, but we're ready for him to come back when he feels healthy and ready to go," Taylor noted Tuesday. "Hopefully, it's not more than a couple of games."

There's still time for subsequent speculation, both positive and negative, to arrive with regard to Green's timetable for a return, but barring something unexpected, an early-season absence of at least two games seems all but official. With that in mind, it looks like both Tyler Boyd and John Ross -- who is day-to-day with a hamstring injury -- will head the Bengals' wideout corps Week 1, as well as the game that follows, at a minimum.