Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains 'day-to-day'
Coach Zac Taylor still considers Green (ankle) to be day-to-day, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Taylor reiterated the Bengals are waiting for Green "to feel comfortable enough to go out there full go" on his left ankle, which has yet to happen. When (or if) he does get clearance from the team, Green will have a familiar face under center, as Taylor reinstated Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback Monday after experimenting with Ryan Finley the last three games. As for Cincinnati's receiving corps, the current healthy members are Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Alex Erickson, Stanley Morgan and Damion Willis.
