Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains in walking boot
As Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches, Green (ankle) remains in a walking boot, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Per the report, the wideout noted Monday that he'll provide an update on his status next week. It's safe to rule Green out for Week 1 action, at a minimum, but how far into the season his absence might linger remains cloudy, with a degree of added clarity on that front hopefully arriving once Green (or coach Zac Taylor) provide some added context. While Green is sidelined, Damion Willis is slated to see starting reps in the Bengals offense, along with Tyler Boyd and John Ross.
