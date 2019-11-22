Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains out this week
Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Per Baby, Green "still feels uncomfortable planting off his left ankle." With that in mind, the wideout remains iffy, at best, for a return to action in Week 13. Coach Zac Taylor will not, however, rule Green out for the year at this stage. "We don't want to push anybody along that's not ready to go," Taylor noted Friday. "We just want to make sure he's ready to play full speed and healthy and give his best effort." With Green still out, the Bengals' Week 12 wideout corps will be led by Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate, health permitting. Tate (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.
