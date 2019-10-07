Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains out Week 6

Green (ankle) won't practice this week and was ruled out for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Green should continue to be considered week-to-week as he makes his way back from ankle surgery and has yet to play in 2019. The Bengals remain in a tough spot at wide receiver heading into Week 6 with John Ross (shoulder) on injured reserve and Alex Erickson now dealing with a concussion. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will continue to work as the team's top WR options in Sunday's divisional matchup.