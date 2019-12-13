Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains sidelined Sunday

Green (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Patriots, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Green now has two more chances to make a game appearance to close out the 2019 season. In Green's continued absence, Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and John Ross are in line to head the Bengals' Week 15 wideout corps, given that Auden Tate (knee) is now on injured reserve.

