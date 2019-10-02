Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains week-to-week

Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Green will not play Sunday against the Cardinals, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor added that Green remains in the week-to-week category, so his status beyond Week 5 remains cloudy. With Green still out and John Ross (shoulder) now on IR, Tyler Boyd currently profiles as the Bengals' undisputed top option at receiver, while Auden Tate, Damion Willis and Alex Erickson are candidates to see added targets in the coming weeks.