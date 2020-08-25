Green (hamstring) ran on a rehab field Monday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time Green has been spotted doing any type of work since he was removed from practice Aug. 17 with hamstring tightness. The missed practice time wouldn't normally be a concern for a 32-year-old veteran, but Green hasn't played in a game since Dec. 2018 and hasn't made it through a game without getting injured since Oct. 2018. The Bengals are now less than three weeks away from their season opener against the Chargers.
