Coach Zac Taylor expects Green (hamstring) to return to practice this week, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Green developed a tight hamstring Aug. 17 and hasn't stepped on the practice field in the meantime. On a positive note, though, he was spotted running on a rehab field Monday, and Taylor's comments one day later add fuel to the fire that a return is imminent. On top of that, Taylor told Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer that he can "envision" Green suiting up for Sunday's team scrimmage. No matter when he rejoins his teammates for drills, Green likely is aiming for full health (or as close to it) by the Bengals' Week 1 matchup with the Chargers on Sept. 13.