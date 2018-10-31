Bengals' A.J. Green: Right toe injury possibly worse than thought

Green's right toe injury still has swelling as of Wednesday, indicating the need by the Bengals to do more tests, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green's 2014 season was significantly hampered by an injury to his right big toe. He missed three games and parts of many others that season. It's fortunate for the Bengals that this is their bye week, but this has the potential to extend longer as an issue.