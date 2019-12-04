Bengals' A.J. Green: Ruled out for Week 14
Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Green (ankle) will not suit up against the Browns on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Taylor also affirmed that the Bengals remain confident that Green will play at some point this season, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, and that the team is not considering placing the veteran on IR. For the time being, Cincinnati's receiver corps will at least benefit from the return of John Ross (shoulder) across from No. 1 wideout Tyler Boyd. With Green already rule out for Week 14, he'll have just three more chances to retake the field this season.
