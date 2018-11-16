Bengals' A.J. Green: Ruled out this week
Green (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Green was spotted working on the side during Friday's practice, which suggests that the wideout is inching closer to a return in advance of Week 12's game against the Browns. With Green and Josh Malone (hamstring) both out this weekend, Tyler Boyd is slated to head the team's Week 11 wideout corps, with John Ross a candidate to see a key role this weekend, assuming a groin issue that has him listed as questionable doesn't prevent him from playing.
