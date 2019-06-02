Bengals' A.J. Green: Running routes at OTAs

Green (toe) ran routes on a rehab field and caught some passes from Andy Dalton during OTAs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

Green underwent surgery Dec. 11 to address a toe injury that dates back to 2014 and flared up this past October. Earlier in the offseason he talked to Antonio Gates, who had a similar procedure 11 years ago and said it took him four or five months to regain full range of motion in his foot. Green seems to be working on a similar timeline and has already said he expects to be ready for the start of training camp. Entering the final season of his four-year contract extension, Green will turn 31 in July and currently is in the process of learning a new offense from Bengals coach Zac Taylor.