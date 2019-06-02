Bengals' A.J. Green: Running routes at OTAs
Green (toe) ran routes on a rehab field and caught some passes from Andy Dalton during OTAs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
Green underwent surgery Dec. 11 to address a toe injury that dates back to 2014 and flared up this past October. Earlier in the offseason he talked to Antonio Gates, who had a similar procedure 11 years ago and said it took him four or five months to regain full range of motion in his foot. Green seems to be working on a similar timeline and has already said he expects to be ready for the start of training camp. Entering the final season of his four-year contract extension, Green will turn 31 in July and currently is in the process of learning a new offense from Bengals coach Zac Taylor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...
-
Adams, Rodgers should be awesome in 2019
Adams also said he's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jamey Eisenberg spoke with the confident...
-
Under the radar receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Average Draft Position to find 20 receivers going later in drafts...
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...