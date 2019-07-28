Bengals' A.J. Green: Scheduled to see foot specialist
Green (ankle/foot) will meet with a foot specialist Monday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
An earlier report put Green's recovery timeline at 6-to-8 weeks after an MRI revealed torn ligaments, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he isn't ready to rule out his star wide receiver for Week 1. A second opinion from a specialist could alter the initial estimate, be it for better or worse. The Bengals are left awfully thin at wideout behind Tyler Boyd, with John Ross (hamstring), Alex Erickson and Josh Malone the leading candidates for first-team snaps in Green's absence.
