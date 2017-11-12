Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores 70-yard touchdown in narrow defeat
Green racked up 115 yards and a touchdown on five catches while being targeted seven times in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans.
Green's 70-yard touchdown put his team up 20-17 with 5:03 to play, but the hosts responded with a beautiful scoring drive capped by a seven-yard DeMarco Murray receiving touchdown with 36 seconds to play. While the star wide receiver had actually been held below 50 yards in every game since Week 5, his big-play ability and high target volume make Green an every-week staple in fantasy lineups.
