Green caught four of nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Green bounced back from last week's goose egg by posting his fourth-highest yardage total of the season and finding the end zone for the first time since Week 8 of the 2018 campaign. He got the Bengals on the board with a five-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, but that will end up being the last touchdown rookie quarterback Joe Burrow throws this season, as Burrow was carted off with a season-ending knee injury early in the second half. Green and the rest of the Bengals' receiving corps will be catching passes from Ryan Finley in Week 12 against the Cardinals, and Finley's early results in this one (3-for-10 for 30 yards and an interception) weren't promising.