Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores in third preseason game

Green hauled in four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-13 preseason win over Buffalo.

Green and quarterback Andy Dalton displayed their usual rapport, as the veteran receiver consistently got himself open and scored from 14 yards out. The seven-time Pro Bowler is unlikely to play in Week 4 of preseason, so the next time we see Green should be in the Sept. 9 season opener at Indianapolis.