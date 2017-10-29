Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores in win
Green caught three of eight passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 win over Indianapolis.
Green tied the game up late in the second quarter with a nifty double move to break over the middle for an eight-yard score. The stud receiver has been held to just three catches in each of the last two weeks, but new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has been sure to target him in the red zone, leading to Green logging a touchdown in four of his last five games. To put into perspective how Green's value is rising, that's as many scores as he had in 12 games under former offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.
