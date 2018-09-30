Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores late TD to beat Falcons
Green caught four of eight targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-36 thriller over the Falcons.
Cincinnati held a 28-27 halftime lead, so it was disappointing to see Green with just two catches for 49 yards at the break. Green had a would-be touchdown called back on a penalty in the fourth quarter, but he didn't let that get him down and made the game's most important play by catching a 13-yard score with seven seconds remaining. Tyler Boyd had 15 targets to Green's eight, so Green's standing as the clear-cut top option in Cincinnati's passing game could be in question against the Dolphins in Week 5.
